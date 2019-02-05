It is truly one of the best getaways I have featured this week. Shelton Vineyards is nestled in the rolling hills of Surry County and is a little more than an hour from the heart of the Triad.

Nowhere else can you get the cool foothills breeze coupled with fine wine from the Yadkin Valley region and an occasional outdoor concert.

The Shelton Brothers, Ed and Charlie hail from nearby Mount Airy and after earning their money in construction they retired to their beautiful home county to be a pioneer in the wine making industry in North Carolina.

What they created is an oasis in a beautiful setting that allows us to escape the busy lifestyle we all lead and be pampered in the serene hilly regions of Surry County.

If you have never been to this vineyard you are really missing out.

Eric Chilton ventured to Shelton Vineyards to show us what they have to offer. Take a look! (video coming shortly)

If you want to reach out to them online just go to https://sheltonvineyards.com/ or call them at (336) 366-4724.