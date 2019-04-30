It's only an hour away but the customer service makes you feel like you're on an exotic far-away vacation. The Franklin Hotel in Chapel Hill offers a personalized experience second to none.

They even have a pillow menu that allows you to customize you're stay!

The bar/restaurant, Refuge, specializes in unique cocktails and even celebrates a Tiki night every Thursday.

Watch the videos to get the full experience!

Their website is https://www.franklinhotelnc.com or you can give them a call at (919) 442-9000.