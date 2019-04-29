All this week we are showcasing some of the best nearby destinations that a lot of us overlook. We tried to stay within an hour and a half drive for these. We began our trip in Winston-Salem for a look at one of the coolest downtown hotels with an incredible backstory and history.

The Kimpton Cardinal Hotel is in the original corporate headquarters for R.J. Reynolds and is one of the more unique hotels I've seen in a while.

Watch the video! If you need to reach out to them they are at https://www.thecardinalhotel.com/

Or give them a ring at (336) 724-1009.

Check out the videos below of Eric Chilton's visit and by all means look at this video of their rec room Eric posted on Facebook. https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10162043150780122&id=213580255121&sfnsn=mo