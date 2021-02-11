Open enrollment: Shop, sign up and save on health insurance

Open enrollment on the health insurance marketplace in North Carolina ends on Jan. 15, 2022, for those with individual policies.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Open enrollment on the health insurance marketplace is open in North Carolina through Jan. 15, 2022. Anyone who wants to change their current health insurance plan or get a new one can do so on healthcare.gov.

With so many options, prices, and plans to sort through, you want to ensure you get a good deal on a quality product.

Whether it is your health insurance or an investment plan, money expert Ja'Net Adams said you should shop around for the best plans and prices that meet your needs.

"This is the time of the year when people are thinking about shopping for gifts, but you also need to be shopping for your health benefits and investments for your future," said Adams, who wrote the book, The Money Attractor.

Adams offered these three areas of focus when navigating your options and selecting your coverage.

Health insurance:

This month, employees who work for companies that offer health insurance are making their 2022 health plan selections.

"If you feel that you paid more money out of pocket than you wanted at your doctor's appointments, or if you had health insurance that did not cover all of your medications, then you should study the healthcare plans available and pick the best one that will cover the majority of your costs and expenses," Adams said.

Money:

If your company has an investment plan such as a 401 (k) plan, now is the time to reevaluate your options.

"Look into whether your company matches your retirement contributions dollar for dollar up to a certain percentage," Adams said. "If they do, you will want to reevaluate how much you are investing. You may also consider contributing more money to your retirement. Taking action with your retirement investments could help you retire earlier."

On Your Own:

"If you are self-employed and do not work for a company that has healthcare or retirement savings plans, then you have to take care of everything yourself. If you need health insurance, make sure you look into the marketplace for the best plan for your situation and bank account."

Adams also said when investing in your future, a financial advisor can walk you through your options.

"Since you are not able to do a 401 (k), they will be able to help you with a plan to meet your retirement goals," Adams said.