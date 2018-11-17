GREENSBORO, NC -- You can make a difference this Holiday Season with a simple shoebox full of gifts for a child. Samaritan's Purse Operation Christmas Child is back and until November 19th you can drop off supplies at 16 sites in the Triad.

Click here to find the closest drop-off location.

Operation Christmas Child gives shoeboxes to children across the world. Sometimes it's the first gift they've ever received.

All you have to do is pack a shoebox with some toys, school supplies and hygiene products for a boy or girl in a specific age range. Or you can donate money to pay for a shoebox on their website.

© 2018 WFMY