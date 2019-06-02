GREENSBORO, North Carolina — If you need a reason to smile, this event is sure to do the trick!

Operation Smile Carolinas is holding its 11th annual Dancing With The Carolina Stars event this Saturday, February 9, 2019.

Triad celebrities and community members alike, pair up with professional dancers to raise money and change the lives of children around the world.

This year, WFMY News 2's Blanca Cobb is one of 12 community members who is looking for your votes and your donations this weekend.

You can find the entire line up here.

But, by far the best part is knowing you're helping to provide safe surgery to children suffering from a cleft lip.

You can find more information about the event and how to donate by clicking here.