GREENSBORO, N.C. — You can help our community win the battle against opioids by clearing your medicine cabinets and dropping off all your old pills at designated sites this week.

Experts say this single action can help save lives!

Studies show preventing substance abuse before it begins is the most effective way to reduce substance use.

The DEA's National Medication Take Back Day is Saturday, October 26, 2019. The day provides a safe and responsible way to get rid of your unused or expired medications.

The DEA reports that during the last Take Back Day in April they collected 468 tons of unused or expired medication. This brings the total amount of medicine collected by DEA since the fall of 2010 to 11,816,393 pounds.

Healthy Guilford is teaming up with Cone Health, the Summerfield Fire District, Deep River Drug, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office, High Point Police Department, Alcohol and Drug Services and Safe Guilford to host take back events throughout the week of October 20, 2019.

Turn in your unused or expired medication for safe disposal at three drop-off events this week

You can stop by one of these three locations to turn in your unused or expired medications:

Thursday, October 24, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Moses Cone Hospital employee entrance, beside the emergency department.

Saturday, October 26, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Summerfield Fire District, 7400 Summerfield Road in Summerfield.

Saturday, October 26th, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Deep River Drug, located at 2401-B Hickswood Road in High Point.

Healthy Guilford says it will not take sharps, needles, lancets or thermometers.