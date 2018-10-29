GREENSBORO, NC -- You won't find an average coffee shop on 3900 West Market Street. 'A Special Blend' serves a great cup of joe but they're also working toward a bigger goal: employing people with developmental disabilities.

The shop opened mid-October and is already creating quite the buzz and just because of the caffeinated beverages they serve. They promise 'community in a cup' - to serve a great cup of coffee while giving people a sense of dignity, purpose and acceptance.

According to their website, 75% of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities are unemployed. 'A Special Blend' hopes to change that statistic.

The non-profit says the shop will benefit more than it's employees - it will also help the community by broadening the perception of people with special needs.

You can learn more about the team members and the shop on their website.

