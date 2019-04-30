GREENSBORO, N.C. — Mother's Day, graduations and family reunions, there are always reasons to grill out in spring!

Just as important as the main dish are the side dishes.

Our State Magazine's recipe developer, Chef Lynn Wells shares recipes for three side dishes that are fundamental fixins for any table.

"Quick pickles, coleslaw, potato salad, we have you covered. All you need is the barbecue," said Wells. "The sides are what's complimenting the star of the show which is the barbecue. It can be tangy or sweet, but the sides should compliment that."

You can find the recipes for the quick pickles in this web story. All three recipes are included in the May issue of Our State Magazine, which is in stores now. You can also click here for the recipes.

Refrigerator Pickles

2 pounds pickling cucumbers, sliced ¼-inch thick

2 sweet white onions, thinly sliced

4 cups distilled white vinegar

4 cups of sugar

½ cup kosher salt

Toss sliced cucumbers and onions in a bowl, then add the mixture to 4-pint jars, ﬁlling each to the top. In a saucepan, heat vinegar, sugar, salt, turmeric, celery seed, and dry mustard until sugar is dissolved. Pour liquid over cucumbers to cover. Place lid on jars and tighten. Wipe jars with a clean, warm cloth, then refrigerate overnight. Serve cold. Keep all opened pickles in the refrigerator. Reserve leftover liquid for salad dressing or coleslaw.