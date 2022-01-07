"Our State" July: Sweet and savory summer recipes

It’s a sweet and savory summer in North Carolina. The combination of ingredients comes to life in the July issue of "Our State" magazine

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The food in North Carolina brings together all the right flavors: sweet, spicy, and savory.

The ingredients are coming together nicely in the July issue of Our State magazine.

Chef Lynn Wells is the recipe developer for the magazine that celebrates North Carolina. She put together a delicious combination of sweet and savory dishes perfect for the Fourth of July or any summer day.

On the menu: a Grilled Ham, Bacon, Cheddar, & Pineapple Sandwich; Pork-Stuffed Collard Wraps; and a Savory Gorgonzola Cheesecake with Peach Preserves.