GREENSBORO, N.C. — Think about all the things you love about fall and put them on a plate. The fall flavors are the highlight of the October issue of Our State magazine.

This month's recipes include Persimmon Pudding, Sweet Potato Bread Pudding with Candied Bacon, and Butterscotch Pudding Pie.

Chef Lynn Wells is the recipe developer for Our State. She says fall flavors can be sweet and simple.

"I cannot resist fall flavors. It's my favorite time of year," said Wells. "The leaves, the scenery, the food! One of my favorite recipes for fall is a Sweet Potato Bread Pudding."

Wells demonstrated the recipe for her delicious dish Wednesday on the Good Morning Show.

You can follow along in the video included in this story or click here for the full recipe.

The recipes are also available in Our State’s October issue which celebrates the mountains of North Carolina.

The annual mountain issue is available in stores across North Carolina now. For a full list, head to the magazine's website, here.