GREENSBORO, N.C. -- We have a changing of the gourd! And right now it's all about winter squash.

It's the featured ingredient in Our State's November recipes.

Chef Lynn Wells says winter squash is versatile. You can roast it, steam it, boil it into a classic side dish or the star of your holiday dinner.

"A new season calls for new crops of squash, pumpkin, acorn, butternut, and spaghetti squashes serve up rich fall flavor," says Wells.

Tuesday on the Good Morning Show, Wells prepared her recipe for Spaghetti Squash with Ground Turkey & Mushroom Meatballs.

Here's the recipe so you can try it at home.

FOR THE SQUASH: 3 medium spaghetti squashes 2 tablespoons olive oil ½ teaspoon salt

FOR THE MEATBALLS: 1⁄3 cup panko breadcrumbs 1⁄4 cup buttermilk (or whole milk) 1 pound baby bella mushrooms 2 pounds ground turkey 1⁄4 cup grated Parmesan cheese 1 large egg 2 tablespoons chopped parsley 1 teaspoon salt 1 teaspoon black pepper

FOR THE MARINARA SAUCE: 1 sweet onion, chopped 1 teaspoon salt 3 cloves garlic, chopped 2 (28-ounce) cans whole Italian tomatoes

2 tablespoons sugar ½ teaspoon red pepper ﬂakes ½ cup fresh basil, chopped, plus more for garnish ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese for garnish

For the squash: Preheat oven to 375°. Using a large, sharp knife, split squashes in half lengthwise. Scoop out the seeds. Drizzle olive oil inside each squash and sprinkle with salt. Place squashes face down on a parchment-lined sheet pan. Bake for 30 to 40 minutes. Remove from oven and set aside. For the meatballs: Preheat oven to 375°. In a large mixing bowl, combine breadcrumbs and buttermilk. Let sit for 5 minutes, until soft. In a food processor, ﬁnely chop mushrooms. Add turkey, Parmesan, egg, parsley, mushrooms, salt, and pepper to the mixing bowl with the breadcrumb mixture. Mix together with your hands

until the ingredients are just combined, being careful not to over mix. Use a tablespoon to portion out the meatballs, and place them on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Bake for 30 minutes, or until meatballs are fully cooked through to 160°. Remove from oven and set aside. For the marinara sauce: Sauté onion in heavy-bottom pot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Sprinkle with salt. Cook onions for 8 to 10 minutes and add garlic. Cook for another 2 minutes. Add tomatoes, sugar, and red pepper ﬂakes. Break up tomatoes with the back of a serving spoon or an immersion blender. Tomatoes should be rough chopped in size. Cook sauce on medium heat for 20 minutes. Salt to taste. Add chopped basil and stir. To serve: Scrape out the inside of the squash with a fork and place on a serving dish. Top with marinara and meatballs. Garnish with basil and cheese.

There are also recipes for Stuffed Acorn Squash, Maple-Roasted Butternut Squash and Spiced Pumpkin Walnut Bundt Cake in the November issue of Our State which is in stores now.

