Get ready for summer with Our State Magazine

Our State's June issue features North Carolina coastal treasures, and all things blueberry

If you're looking for a summer getaway, but want to stay in North Carolina, let Our State Magazine be your guide.

June's issue features many coastal treasures of North Carolina including Topsail Island, Carolina Beach, the Outer Banks, and more.

Or maybe you and your family could spend a day picking fresh blueberries to use in a few amazing recipes by Chef Lynn Wells.

She showed us how to make her roasted chicken and blueberry salad with orange vinaigrette. You can check out the recipe below.

Roasted Chicken and Blueberry Salad with Orange Vinaigrette

Yield: 4 servings

1 roasted chicken, deboned, skin removed

Vinaigrette:

¼ cup balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons light brown sugar

¼ teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 (11-ounce) can mandarin

oranges, drained

¼ cup canola oil

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

Salad:

8 cups fresh baby spinach,

stems removed

1 cup fresh blueberries

½ cup slivered almonds, toasted

1 cup crumbled goat cheese

8 fresh mint or basil leaves

Shred or slice roasted chicken and place in a mixing bowl. Set aside.

Place vinegar, brown sugar, Dijon mustard, and mandarin oranges into a blender or food processor. Blend together for 1 minute. Slowly add oil and continue to blend on low speed for 1 minute. Add salt and pepper and blend for 10 seconds. Pour half of the vinaigrette over chicken and place in refrigerator until ready to serve. Save the remaining vinaigrette for salad dressing.

Place spinach leaves in a large serving bowl or on individual salad plates. Top with chicken, blueberries, almonds, and goat cheese. Chop mint or basil leaves just before serving and place atop salad. Drizzle reserved vinaigrette over salad if desired.

