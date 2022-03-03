Our State recipes: Turn healthy leaves into a hearty meal

Bridge the gap between winter and spring with three recipes that turn hardy leaves into a hearty meal

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As we start the transition from winter to spring this month, we can feel at ease putting down our spoonfuls of hearty stew and soup and rather start digging our forks into colorful greens.

The March edition of Our State magazine is featuring hardy leaves in a kale salad with apples and pecans, creamed spinach, and grits and greens.

Chef Lynn Wells is the recipe developer for Our State and puts a tasty spin on your favorite leaves.

"March is the perfect time of year to transition from the winter vegetables in your garden into the spring vegetables that are being planted now," Wells said. "Kale and fresh spinach, swiss chard, collards, and mustard greens are all featured in this month's issue."

Chef Lynn Wells showed you how to make Wilted Kale Salad with apples and pecans in the video included in this story.