GREENSBORO, N.C. — If there's one thing we know about people in North Carolina; it's that we love food. Topping that list, potatoes anyway that you can cook them.

Roasted, scalloped or smashed, Our State Magazine has you covered.

Chef Lynn Wells is the recipe developer for Our State.

"It's the perfect comfort food. Mashed, smashed, roasted, potatoes are so good," said Wells. "This recipe makes for an elegant side dish for Thanksgiving, but the kids love them because you can just pick them up, they get nice and crispy in the oven and they can use them for their lunch," said Wells.

Chef Lynn demonstrated her recipe for Smashed Roasted Potatoes with Horseradish Sauce Tuesday on the Good Morning Show. You can check out the recipe included in this segment, follow the link to Our State.

Yield: 4 servings.

1 pound honey gold, baby Dutch, or red potatoes

2 tablespoons bacon drippings or olive oil

Coarse or flaked salt to taste

Black pepper to taste

2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped

1 (2-inch) fresh rosemary sprig, finely chopped

For the horseradish sauce:

2 tablespoons freshly ground horseradish

½ cup Duke's mayonnaise

½ cup sour cream

1 clove garlic, minced

Salt and pepper to taste

1 teaspoon red wine vinegar

Preheat oven to 400°. Place potatoes in a heavy pot and cover with water. Bring potatoes to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 8 to 10 minutes or until potatoes are just tender. Drain potatoes and place them on a rimmed sheet pan.

Use the flat bottom of a glass or other 3- to a 4-inch-wide flat surface to smash potatoes to about ½-inch thick. Drizzle bacon drippings or olive oil over potatoes to coat them. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and roast for 15 minutes.

Turn potatoes over and return them to the hot oven for an additional 15 to 20 minutes. Remove from oven and sprinkle with parsley and rosemary.

For the horseradish sauce, mix all ingredients in a small mixing bowl. Refrigerate until ready to serve.