The September issue of the magazine includes perfect recipes to take you on trip down memory lane.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Our State’s September issue features travel along our back roads and lost highways, such as Highway 12 along the Outer Banks and Highway 66 in Stokes County.

Chef Lynn Wells joined the Good Morning Show virtually to share old-school eats with the September recipes. They include coconut cream pie, ham salad, and good ‘ole fashioned tuna noodle casserole and sloppy-joes.