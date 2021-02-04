Hop into Easter season with snacks and outdoor art in Our State Magazine

This month's Our State Magazine features getting outdoors, Easter celebrations and good eating.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Our State's April issue features all the things we love about spring!

During Easter season its a great time to get outside and enjoy all the outdoor art across the state, take part in celebrations like sunrise services and of course, all the good eating.

Chef Lynn Wells shared the April recipes including some springtime snacks from her home kitchen.

For more details watch the video above and be sure to check out Our State Magazine's website for more cooking ideas.

Here's how to make those delicious Smoky Cheese Wafers.

Yield: 48 wafers.

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon ground cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

2 sticks unsalted butter, softened

1 teaspoon Texas Pete

1 pound sharp Cheddar cheese, hand-shredded

In a mixing bowl, whisk together flour, salt, cayenne pepper, and paprika. Set aside.

In a large bowl or stand mixer, beat the butter and hot sauce until smooth and creamy. On low speed, gradually add flour mixture, scraping down the sides. Add cheese and continue mixing until all ingredients are well incorporated. Remove dough from mixing bowl, form into a ball, and place on clean countertop.

Cut dough into quarters. Lightly flour countertop and roll each section of dough into log shapes, approximately 2 inches thick. Gently press dough as you roll to eliminate air pockets. Once all dough has been rolled, wrap each cheese log in plastic wrap and tie the ends to ensure all the dough is sealed. Store dough in refrigerator for 2 to 3 hours.