GREENSBORO, N.C. — Our State Magazine stopped by the Good Morning Show with a look at their first issue of 2020.

In addition to great travel and recreational activities across the state, the magazine also highlights fantastic recipes you'll want to make in your own kitchen.

Perfect for a cold January day, the new issue highlights several winter soups that will warm you right up.

Watch the video above to see for yourself and then click here for the recipes on the Our State magazine website.

