Our State: The simple comforts of breakfast for dinner

Add comfort on long winter nights with these easy-to-make breakfast dishes for dinner

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Southern comfort food at its best without the stress. The February edition of Our State magazine focuses on keeping it simple and what's easier than breakfast for dinner!

Chef Lynn Wells is the recipe developer for Our State. Her recipes for skillet pancakes, grits, country ham, biscuits, and home fries will take your dinner menu up a notch!

"Growing up my mom always served us breakfast for supper when the weather got in the 40s. On a wintry cold night pull up the chair and have pancakes, country ham and gravy, and grits. It's probably one of my favorite food and childhood memories so this is a perfect time of year to do just that," said Chef Lynn.

When it gets cold at night, count on these southern comfort foods to easily warm you up.

Wells demonstrated her recipe for Stone-Ground Grits with Country Ham on the Good Morning Show.

You can find the recipe below or click here for more information on how you can get this month's Our State which is on stands now.

Stone-Ground Grits with Country Ham

4 cups water

1 cup whole milk

1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste

2 cups uncooked stone-ground grits

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 to 3 large slices of country ham

1 cup hot water

For the grits: In a large stockpot, combine water, milk, and salt, and bring to a rolling boil on medium-high heat. Gradually whisk in grits; return to a boil. Continue stirring and reduce heat to medium-low. Simmer, stirring occasionally, until creamy and thickened, 25 to 30 minutes.

Remove pot from heat and stir in butter. Salt to taste. Cover and keep warm until ready to serve.

For the ham: Heat a cast-iron skillet on medium-high heat. Once the skillet is hot, add ham and cook for 2 to 3 minutes per side. This may need to be done in batches. When the ham is slightly browned on each side, remove it from the skillet and set it aside.

Chop cooked ham into small pieces and mix into grits or add as a topping.