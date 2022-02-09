'Our State' September: Perfect quick bread

These yeast-free loaves are full of fruit, nuts, and Southern staples and make homemade bread a quick reality.

The ingredients all come together nicely in the September issue of Our State magazine.

Chef Lynn Wells is the recipe developer for the magazine that celebrates North Carolina. On the menu this month is Glazed Blueberry & Lemon Bread, Sweet Potato & Pecan Loaf, Chocolate Chip Cherry Bread, and Apricot & Walnut Bread.

Yield: 8 servings.

1 cup fresh or frozen blueberries

1½ cups plus 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour, divided

⅓ cup unsalted butter, melted

1 cup granulated sugar

2 large eggs, at room temperature

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon salt ½ cup whole milk

2 tablespoons lemon zest, about 2 lemons

Lemon Glaze: 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice ½ cup powdered sugar, sifted

Preheat oven to 350°. Prepare an 8 x 4-inch loaf pan with cooking spray. Cut parchment paper to fit the bottom and sides of the loaf pan. Lightly coat parchment paper with cooking spray.

Place blueberries in a small bowl and sprinkle with 2 tablespoons of flour. Toss gently to coat. Set aside.

In a medium bowl, add melted butter and sugar, and mix well. Whisk in eggs and vanilla extract. In a separate bowl, combine 1½ cups of flour, baking powder, and salt. Stir dry mix and milk into egg mixture, alternating between the two.

Fold lemon zest and blueberries into the batter. Do not overmix. Pour batter into prepared pan and spread evenly to all corners.

Bake for 50 to 60 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Remove bread from oven and place on a wire rack for 1 hour to cool before removing from pan.