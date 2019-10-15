GREENSBORO, N.C. — Taking steps to end a national epidemic starts with stopping the stigma of what claims 129 American lives every day -- suicide.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) puts on 400 community walks across all 50 states every year, including one in Kernersville this Saturday, Oct. 19. It is appropriately named "Out of the Darkness," aimed at drawing attention to the expansiveness of suicide and the number of families it affects.

The local AFSP chapter expects 800 to 1,000 people this year and has a $75,000 fundraising goal.

"Money is used for several areas. Donations are encouraged, and registering online allows them to fundraise through social media to raise more money!" said Kernersville walk organizer Ashleigh Brill.

The walk is free to register, though the organization encourages donation.

Online registration ends Friday, Oct. 18 at noon.

Walk details: