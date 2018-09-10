GREENSBORO, N.C. -- You probably wear pink ribbons every October for breast cancer awareness month. You may have even joined the crowd of thousands for the annual Cone Health Women's Only 5K Walk and Run on October 6, 2018.

No matter how you raise awareness for such an important cause, we appreciate every effort. Panera Bread is joining that mission through its Pink Ribbon Bagel campaign to help fight breast cancer.

Each bagel you buy raises money for awareness and research.

In the Triad, Pink Ribbon Bagel proceeds will be donated to Earlier.org - Friends For An Earlier Breast.

Kara McBurney works with the organization. She explained on the Good Morning Show how the Greensboro-based non-profit is able to put your donations to good use.

"We are the only nonprofit in the United States exclusively focused on funding research seeking an earlier biological test for breast cancer; something that will identify the cancer in the body. The goal is before a mammogram can even detect it," said McBurney.

Panera Bread's Pink Ribbon Bagels will help fight breast cancer during the month of October. The bagels are shaped in the form of the iconic pink ribbon symbolizing breast cancer awareness. They are made with cherry chips, dried cherries and cranberries, vanilla, honey, and brown sugar. A portion of the proceeds from their sales will go to support missions and programs in the fight against breast cancer.

