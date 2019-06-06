Any parent will tell you watching your kids in sports is one of the greatest memories you'll have. But, when you feel a ref does your kid wrong, things can get pretty heated between you and the ref. Remember last year's viral video showing a group of parents brawling at a youth softball tournament in Tennessee. Well lawmakers in Louisiana are creating a bill that will land parents in jail for up to 90 days for harassing refs at their kids' sports games. A drastic measure to keep parents within bounds when they disagree with the ref.

As a parent, you can voice your concerns to the ref, but wait until after the game and when your calm. Speaking of calm, when you feel yourself getting angry or heated, take measure to calm yourself. When it's taking a few deep breaths to get re-focused, count backwards from 10 or taking a short walk. Remember it's your responsiblity to control your emotions.

