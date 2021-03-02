United Way of Greater Greensboro's Handbags to End Poverty event goes virtual due to the pandemic

United Way will not let the pandemic stop this party with a purpose. Here's how you can take part in tonight's annual Handbags to End Poverty event.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Party with a purpose, yes! Even during a pandemic, our community is stepping up to do some good!

The United Way of Greater Greensboro is bringing back its Handbags to End Poverty event tonight, though virtually because of COVID-19.

"The runway will be at a distance, but there's still the same excitement of being able to purchase a handbag at all price points and being able to engage with the community but most of all making an impact," said United Way of Greater Greensboro CEO and President Michelle Gethers-Clark.

You can bid on Fendi, Juicy Couture, GUCCI, and all the top designer handbags you can imagine. But the big takeaway is that not only is this a win for you, it is also a win for people in our community who are struggling during the pandemic.

Don't miss #UnitedWayGSO's virtual Handbags to END Poverty! Purchase a raffle ticket at https://t.co/sDigh7R5d6 & get FREE event entry. #EndPovertyGSO



🗓️ 2/3, 7-8 pm

💙 Awesome raffle items

👜 Tons of bags to bid on in the silent & live auctions

🖥️ Not your average Zoom event! pic.twitter.com/XL1YbY2BkD — United Way of Greater Greensboro (@unitedwaygso) January 28, 2021

"Our community had 20% adult poverty and 25% child poverty before the pandemic. The pandemic shined a very bright light on pre-existing issues such as homelessness, hunger, such as technology gaps, children who are not receiving the level of education that they need as well as people not being able to find employment," said Gethers-Clark.

You can make a difference and help your community safely this evening.

The United Way of Greater Greensboro is making this a big virtual party with live virtual demonstrations, a live and silent auction plus great giveaways.

The Handbags to End Poverty event is tonight, Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at 6:30 pm.