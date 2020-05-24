Ways to get the entire family active again during the pandemic

With families balancing busy work from home and virtual school schedules due to COVID-19, it can be hard to find time to be active. That's why Workout Anytime has created a PE class inspired workout that the whole family can do together.
Hayley from Workout Anytime in Greensboro joins us with animal-themed exercises you can do at home without any equipment. Some examples of these exercises include: Frog jumps and squats, Bird dogs, Donkey kicks, Bear crawls, and Bunny hops.
Workout Anytime has created a YouTube playlist. You can also download their new mobile app for access to 17 at-home workouts that can be done with no equipment in addition to hundreds of other exercises and routines, with more added every day.
