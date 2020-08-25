Coronavirus Pandemic: Phoenix Academy in High Point offers students a mix of in-person and remote instruction

Students and staff are required to wear face masks or cloth face coverings at all times.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Phoenix Academy, a public charter school in High Point, is offering 1,140 students a mix of in-person and remote instruction. Despite the COVID-19 crisis, school leaders say, the 2020-2021 academic year kicked off last week without any problems.

The school separated students into two groups: Group A and Group B. Students in Group A attend in-person instruction on Mondays and Tuesdays, with the remaining three days of the week taught remotely. Students in Group B attend class in-person on Thursdays and Fridays, with Monday through Wednesday taught online.

Phoenix Academy is taking the necessary steps to ensure the health and safety of all students and staff members. That includes the use of daily wellness screening forms, daily contactless temperature checks, and social distancing measures. Each day, the school also cleans and disinfects all buildings in compliance with state and CDC guidelines. The school also installed hand sanitizer dispensers in each building.

Phoenix Academy has taken steps to ensure students & staff are safe. It starts with a daily Wellness Screening form that is filled out by parents. Additionally, before a student enters a building, their temperature is checked by the Lock Tight FEEVR system. @WFMY #Get2It pic.twitter.com/yzZCBHvzFe — kandacereddtv (@KandaceReddTV) August 25, 2020

"Once students are cleared of not having a fever, they're able to go into the school building and attend their classes," said Brandon Lenoir, Phoenix Academy spokesperson. "The desk have been separated with at least 6 feet. It is a different type of education that the kids are receiving. But, at least due to the safety steps that Phoenix Academy is taking, the students are able to have face-to-face contact with their teachers."