GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's a statistic we are all too familiar with: 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer. It's a diagnosis rate that is too high and the key to survival is early detection. That's why The Breast Center of Greensboro Imagine hosts Pink In The Park.

It's the official start to Breast Cancer Awareness Month in Greensboro and a way to connect women with resources in the community and celebrate those who are fighting or survived this terrible disease.

The event is absolutely free and features more than 40 vendors, music, dancing, raffle prizes and a celebration of life. Join Greensboro Imaging from 10:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. in Lebauer Park on Thursday, September 26th.

Learn more on their website.