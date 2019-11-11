GREENSBORO, N.C. — A quick getaway is sometimes just what the doctor ordered and here's a unique way to do it.

All of our getaways this week are along the routes of Amtrak and how cool would it be to hop a train, just like the old days, and head out for a weekend at one of the Piedmont's great hotels and resorts.

The Durham Hotel: This beautiful hotel is within walking distance of the downtown restaurant and bar district as well as the Durham Bulls Athletic Park, American Tobacco Campus, DPAC, and Brightleaf Square shopping district. Add in an award winning chef and you have the perfect local staycation.

The Umstead Resort: The Umstead Hotel and Spa is located in Cary, North Carolina, near the William B. Umstead State Park. Inside you'll find beautiful architecture with privately curated fine art, 150 luxury guest rooms and suites, world-class cuisine and a top notch spa.

The Umstead is among the finest hotels in the Raleigh area and the only Forbes Five-Star Hotel in North Carolina.

The Kimpton Hotel (Tryon Park): Right in the heart of downtown Charlotte The Kimpton Hotel offers spectacular views of the area through floor-to ceiling windows in their 217 rooms and suites. AS with all Kimpton properties the guest gets a unique boutique hotel experience with incredible food.

You are also a short walk from Romare Bearden Park, BB&T Ballpark and the Spectrum Center.

Pinehurst Resort: You can't live in central North Carolina and not know about Pinehurst. And you don't have to be a golf enthusiast to enjoy this area.

They said it best with these lines directly from their website.

"A three-time U.S. Open Site. A three-time winner of Travel + Leisure Golf Magazine’s Best Golf Resort in America award. The home of the famed No. 2 golf course.

Around the world, Pinehurst is where the American golf story is rooted, and where it continues to flourish. Most know of its modern history – with stories like the Payne Stewart putt that won the 1999 U.S. Open. But locked with its archives are thousands of moments that define each generation for the past 100 years. We are America’s first golf resort, but also a world-class tennis, spa, meetings, special events and family destination."