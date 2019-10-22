If only life would go as you planned, you'd have no problems in life. Unfortunately, life doesn't work that way. You can choose how to handle disappointments. And the timing is perfect as October is Positive Attitude Month.

According to the Mayo Clinic, there are many health benefits to positive thinking such as it increases your life span, decreases chances of depression and stress, improved cardiovascular health and coping skills. In addition, your relationships will be better because you'll focus more on the positive things your partner does and you tend to be more grateful and appreciative of the small things.

A great way to start is by reframing your negative thoughts into something positive. For example, instead of saying that you can't do something, reframe the negative into a positive thought. You might tell yourself that using a different approach will lead to success.

