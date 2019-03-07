"You're beautiful." "You're amazing." Compliments. They make you feel good. And they let your date or partner know that you're interested in them. But, is there more to a compliment than you think?

This is question we're answering this morning as part of our Summer Loving Series. Our body language expert, Blanca Cobb, breaks down a compliment.

When you give a compliment, you focus on something positive about your partner or date. Many times you tend to tell your partner or date what you don't like or what they do that irritates you. The reason I say that compliments can help save a relationship is because you're focusing on the positive - what they do that you like - things that can make your relationship stronger. When you think about the positive, you're also training your brain to pay more attention to the good and comment on it. Focusing on the positive is a win-win for both of you.

There are different kinds of compliments. Talking about physical beauty is an easy compliment and can be considered superficial if that's all you talk about. There's more to a person then their physical features. So mix up your compliments and add more detail. "That's a great color on you because it brings out the green in your eyes." Or, "I love your perspective on things. You help me think about situations in a different way." When your partner hears this then they'll more likely do it again. Talking about the person, their traits, characteristics in addition to their beauty, lets them know that you're seeing them as a person. And this leads to more fulfilling, deeper and longer lasting relationships.

Compliment because you mean it. Usually, you compliment because in that particular moment, you're feeling a certain positive way about your partner. If you're complimenting because you want something from them (butter them up) that's manipulative and destructive and eventfully, they'll figure it out.

And to keep a relationship strong, you want to have 5 positive interactions to every 1 negative interaction (this includes compliments). This is according to Dr. John Gottman, a psychologist, who's been studying marriages for over 35 years.

