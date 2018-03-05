GREENSBORO, N.C. - Millions of people across the nation will come together to celebrate the 67th Annual National Day of Prayer.

It's an observance held on the first Thursday of May that encourages people of all faiths to pray for the nation.

President Donald Trump is expected to sign a proclamation and participate in a National Day of Prayer Service at The White House.

Every president since 1952 has signed a National Day of Prayer proclamation in hopes of bringing the American people together.

The National Observance of the National Day of Prayer will be held in Statuary Hall in the United States Capitol on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Dr. Ronnie Floyd, National Day of Prayer President, will lead the prayer service.

Members of Congress and hundreds of American faith leaders will attend the event, including Representative Mark Walker, who co-chairs the Congressional Prayer Caucus.

Pastor Frank and Sherri Pomeroy of First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas will also attend the prayer service in Washington, D.C.

In November, 26 people were killed at First Baptist Church after a shooter walked into the church and opened fire.

The Pomeroys’ 14-year-old daughter was among those killed that morning.

The National Day of Prayer Theme for 2018 is "Pray for America - UNITY."

It's based on Ephesians 4:3 in The Bible, which reads "Making every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace."

Hundreds of prayer gatherings will be held in churches, businesses, and government buildings across the nation.

In Greensboro, volunteers will hold a free Prayer Breakfast at Hayes-Taylor YMCA on Florida Street from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

At least 200 people are expected to attend the public event to pray for unity in the government, communities, churches, and among ethnicities and races.

The program will include an inspirational morning of music, food, and guest speakers.

A midday prayer gathering will also be held at the Phil G. McDonald Governmental Plaza in downtown Greensboro from 12:00 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

