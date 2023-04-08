Preparing for fall with pickled tomatoes: Our State magazine canning recipes for August

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This year, Our State magazine is celebrating its 90th anniversary and to mark the milestone each month, Our State will feature retro recipes from the archives as we revisit flavors from pages past. For August, Chef Lynn Wells has adapted these recipes for current times: ChowChow, Pickled Green Tomatoes, and Pear and Pineapple preserves.

You can find the ChowChow recipe right here. This recipe comes form columnist Carol Dare, kind of. In September 1940, Dare asked for the recipe after she smelled the chowchow cooking next door, but the man simply informed her that he “cut up cabbage until he was tired” and “cut up green peppers until he cut his finger and then onions until his eyes started watering.” In regard to cooking time, “he cooked it until it was time to listen to his favorite news broadcast.