David Dew from Honest-1 Auto Care joins the Good Morning show to provide viewers with easy ways to prep your vehicles for safe summer driving.

1. Check your tires. They should be free of cracks or gouges. Your tread depth should be at least 2/32nds of an inch, or reach the top of Lincoln’s head on a penny turned upside down.

2. Check under the hood. First, make sure your engine coolant it topped off. Overheating your engine is much easier in hot ambient temperatures. Second, belts - make sure the rubber is soft and free of cracks. Third, make sure you’ve had a oil change recently and that the oil itself is topped up. Finally, check that your lights, wipers, and windshield washer fluid are ready for your trip.

3. Make sure your AC is in good working order. A certified shop can check your AC system and top up your refrigerant if needed, or find and fix any leaks or broken components.

4. Bring plenty of water, snacks, and entertainment for passengers. There’s nothing more distracting than bored travel companions!

5. Make sure you keep close attention to your keys - vacation destinations don’t always have 24 hour lockout services and nothing is more sure to ruin a great vacation than a set of keys lost in the ocean - or locked in the trunk.

