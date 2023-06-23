Preventing violence might start with teaching teens to podcast

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Dialing in on one cause of violence in the Triad might start with turning on the radio. A study of billboard song lyrics found 14 percent of rap songs talked about physical violence. And on average one in every 234 lyrics is a swear word. Here's how 16-year-old Jeremiah Jett puts it:



"When a tree grows to it's fullest potential and it tries to bear fruit, it may not be in the right situation. You may relate to that," he said.



That's why he's joining a group of teens called the New Cool Movement led by DJ Busta Brown's The Next Level nonprofit.



"To our youth, we're going to be that water. We're going to be that good soil, and we're going help them be the light they deserve," Brown said. "Everybody deserves to have light and not have to be surrounded by violence."



The non-profit group help kids produce their own podcasts, YouTube page, music and even their own radio station focusing on family friendly topics.