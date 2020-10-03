Prince Harry and Meghan wrapped up their final duties as senior members of the Royal Family. They attended the Commonwealth on Monday. Harry and Meghan are as solid as ever. No matter where they are, who's around, or what's going on, Harry and Meghan stay connected. I'm talking about emotionally connected and they really enjoy each other.

There were a few moments when two appeared to have different mindsets. Even though they held hands when they were walking, Harry looked down with a pensive look on his face. Whereas Meghan smiled and waved to the crowd. Harry wouldn't be Harry without his trademark move, which is placing his hand in front of his mid-section. I call this move the "Napolean Bonaparte." Symbolically, he's shielding himself from perceived anxiety.

Even if it was a bittersweet day, Harry jumped right into his Royal role. He led the way with Meghan slightly behind. As always, they maintained their connection with a handhold. The stress was more apparent on his face than at other events. The bottom line is that no matter what, Harry and Meghan together face the world.

