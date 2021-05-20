$25 million to uplift locally owned minority businesses

Brookfield Properties will help black business owners open stores inside the Four Seasons Town Centre, along with networking and a retail training workshop.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The pandemic put a spotlight on areas where inequality and racial gaps are present in our society.



Brookfield Properties is stepping up to shift the narrative, by helping minority business owners in Greensboro.

The real estate company owns the Four Seasons Town Centre.

They’re investing $25 million over a span of 5 years to support black business owners across the south east region looking to open their first brick and mortar.

Michelle Isabel, regional vice president of Brookfield launched Partner to Empower, a program a year in the making.

“There is an opportunity for business planning and guidance. There are networking or relationship building opportunities with community experts," Isabel said. "Finical support for store build out and one of the most exciting things we're doing is a 4 week retail workshop led by industry insiders.”

Most small businesses fail within the first six months to a year because of a lack the capital to start.

Isabel said they plan to work along-side store owners well after the programs ends to ensure their success.



“We don't want to open businesses and have them close in the next 6 months or a year,” Isabel said. “We'd like them to be with us. We want to see them grow we want to see them expand throughout our portfolio and even open franchises if that's what their dream is."

Jackie White is a long time gift shop owner inside Four seasons.

She said her family opened African American Art and More, the malls first back owned business in 1989.

White said it's time more diverse shops open at the mall.

“Diversity is key to anything. We cannot have sustainability with only one race always doing well and always seeing the fruits of everyone else's labor,” White said. “Everyone can have a slice in this pie. No matter what socioeconomic background you come from no matter what race you come from everyone should have a chance at the American dream.”

Brookfield said they’re using their platform to break down systematic racial barriers.

"They should be able to access opportunities they have a right to pursue. We know there is a racial wealth gap,” Isabel said. “We want to do our part by focusing on minority and especially black owned businesses we can do that."

In less than a week about 35 applications have come through.

Applications are open until June 18.