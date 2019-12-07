GREENSBORO, N.C. — The germs of summer are out in full force.

They're hiding in picnic food, pools, and public bathrooms.

Let's start with all those great summer foods.

You already know that you should cook your burgers well enough to prevent E-coli.

But, did you know that cooked meats, salads, and condiments can only be outdoors for about two hours?

If you plan on hitting the pool, whatever you do, do not swallow the water.

Some parasites are resistant to chlorine.

You might want to also take your children to the park, beach, or other fun places this summer.

Make sure that you watchout for all of those germs hiding in the public restroom.

You might want to consider bringing hand sanitizer and some extra tissue.

But, the CDC says, handwashing can easily help prevent illness and the spread of germs.

Here are some other tips to protect you and your family's health: