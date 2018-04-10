GREENSBORO, N.C. - Piedmont Triad International Airport is seeing an increase in passengers.

In fact, PTI serves more than 1.6 million passengers each year.

During the summer months, PTI had a slight increase in passenger counts.

PTI statistics show about 250,000 people traveled in and out of the airport over the summer in 2018.

In the summer of 2017, PTI served about 225,000 passengers.

Spirit Airlines started flying in and out of PTI last month with flights to Tampa, Orlando , and Ft. Lauderdale.

The airline showed up just in time, as more people are taking to the skies.

"Our passengers are up significantly for the year," said Kevin Baker, Executive Director of the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority. "I think that is a trend across the country. It's probably more of a sign that people are flying whereas they weren't necessarily flying in years past."

The airport is also seeing an increase in job opportunities for the public.

PTI is part of a 4,000-acre campus with more than 5,000 employees.

More than 50 companies call PTI home, bringing about 2 billion into the community each year.

The FedEx Express Mid-Atlantic Hub at PTI just recently added about 400 employees.

"FedEx has begun running a nighttime operation, including a total of 10 airplanes, " said Baker. "It's really a significant increase to the FedEx operation at the airport. FedEx added about 400 more people to their staff , bringing their total headcount to a total of 800-1,000 people."

The new FedEx jobs at PTI include part-time, full-time, and management positions.

To learn more about how PTI has grown to become an East Coast transportation hub , click here.

