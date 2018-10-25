WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Halloween is right around the corner.

You might be considering carving Halloween pumpkins to get into the holiday mood.

But, carving pumpkins can be risky.

In fact, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, more than 3,000 people were hurt carving pumpkins last year.

The most common accidents associated with pumpkin carving are stab wounds to the fingers and palm.

But, that's not stopping Americans from participating in the Halloween tradition.

Americans are expected to reportedly spend more than $575.26 million on pumpkins to be hollowed out and placed on doorsteps and porches around the country.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is sending a reminder to the public to practice Halloween pumpkin carving safety.

Consumer Reports offers the following pumpkin carving safety tips to ensure everyone has a fun and safe Halloween this year:

Set an Age Limit - Children younger than 14 years old should not do the actual pumpkin carving. But younger kids can still get in on the fun:

Have them draw the patterns for their pumpkins.

Allow them to decorate their pumpkins with markers, paint, or non-carving decoration kits.

Let them clean out the seeds and pulp from inside the pumpkins.

If you decide to let your teens carve pumpkins, closely supervise in case anything goes wrong.

Use the Right Tools - Big kitchen knives aren't the best fit for this job. According to Consumer Reports, a pumpkin carving kit is a safer option. The tools in these kits are:

Designed to easily pierce pumpkins

Not as sharp as average kitchen knives

Smaller and easier to control

Follow Proper Technique - Avoid finger and hand injuries:

Work slowly and steadily—don't rush the project.

Cut away from your body with the carving tool.

Use small, controlled motions when carving.

Keep your free hand out of the way to avoid mishaps.

Set Up for Safety - Before you start carving, prepare your pumpkin carving area and tools:

Make sure the carving area is dry, well lit, and on a stable surface.

Wash and dry all of your tools before carving.

Keep your hands clean and dry to avoid slipping.

