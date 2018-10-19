GREENSBORO, N.C. -- There's no question that fall and pumpkins go together. But fall and pumpkin pancakes might be an even better combination.

Lucky for you, pumpkin pancakes are on the menu at the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market.

Tim Amoroso from Cheesecakes by Alex and Ashlee Furr from the Curb Market talked about this weekend's big pumpkin celebration on the Good Morning Show.

Amoroso says Cheesecakes by Alex will be serving pancakes Saturday, October 20, 2018 for a $5 donation to the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market. You will also have a choice to add a piece of Neese's sausage.

Amoroso also provided tips to help you serve up delicious pancakes at home.

"Make the batter the night before. It saves you some time in the morning and it chills the batter so that your pancakes don't turn to crepes when they're on the griddle," said Amoroso.

In his buttermilk based batter, Amoroso combined some of his secret spices, pecans and real pumpkin to make his hot cakes perfect for the fall season.

"We are all things local at the market and we will serve these hotcakes until we run out," said Furr.

Pumpkin Pancake and Harvest Celebration Day is Saturday, October 20, 2018. You can enjoy a pancake breakfast and shop seasonal fall goodies at the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market.

The curb market opens at 7 a.m. and the pancake breakfast beings at 8 a.m.

