GREENSBORO, N.C. — Marinated Chicken Breasts

  • 1/4 cup Olive Oil
  • 1/2 tsp minced Garlic
  • 1/2 tsp black pepper
  • 1/2 chicken stock
  • 1/2 tsp paprika
  • 1/4 tsp dill
  • 1/2 tsp rosemary
  • 1/2 tsp coriander
  • 1 tsp dried onion
  • 4-6 fresh/frozen chicken breast
  1. In a medium bowl, combine all ingredients. Blend thoroughly.
  2. Play’s chicken in a zip top bag and pour marinate mixture over chicken.
  3. Seal the bag, removing any excess air as the bag is being closed.
  4. Massage and Thomas the chicken in the bag to ensure that each piece of chicken is covered completely in the marinade. Store in your refrigerator for 1 to 2 days.

Homemade “Hot Pockets “

  • 1 cup marinara sauce
  • 1 cup mozzarella cheese
  • Sliced pepperoni (or any other topping)
  • 6 sheets puff pastry
  1. Section out your puff pastry into six equal size rectangle sheets.
  2. Spoon marinara sauce evenly on top of three of the puff pastry sheets.
  3. Add the sliced pepperoni or other toppings along with the mozzarella cheese.
  4. Please remaining half pastry sheets on top. See you all around the edges with a fork.
  5. Play’s in a freezer safe bag. Store in freezer until ready to cook and serve.
  6. When ready to bake, place in a preheated 425° oven. Bake for approximately 10 minutes, or until pastry has risen and is golden brown.