GREENSBORO, N.C. — Marinated Chicken Breasts
- 1/4 cup Olive Oil
- 1/2 tsp minced Garlic
- 1/2 tsp black pepper
- 1/2 chicken stock
- 1/2 tsp paprika
- 1/4 tsp dill
- 1/2 tsp rosemary
- 1/2 tsp coriander
- 1 tsp dried onion
- 4-6 fresh/frozen chicken breast
- In a medium bowl, combine all ingredients. Blend thoroughly.
- Play’s chicken in a zip top bag and pour marinate mixture over chicken.
- Seal the bag, removing any excess air as the bag is being closed.
- Massage and Thomas the chicken in the bag to ensure that each piece of chicken is covered completely in the marinade. Store in your refrigerator for 1 to 2 days.
Homemade “Hot Pockets “
- 1 cup marinara sauce
- 1 cup mozzarella cheese
- Sliced pepperoni (or any other topping)
- 6 sheets puff pastry
- Section out your puff pastry into six equal size rectangle sheets.
- Spoon marinara sauce evenly on top of three of the puff pastry sheets.
- Add the sliced pepperoni or other toppings along with the mozzarella cheese.
- Please remaining half pastry sheets on top. See you all around the edges with a fork.
- Play’s in a freezer safe bag. Store in freezer until ready to cook and serve.
- When ready to bake, place in a preheated 425° oven. Bake for approximately 10 minutes, or until pastry has risen and is golden brown.