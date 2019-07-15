GREENSBORO, N.C. — This week, the community is celebrating a growing industry right here in the Triad.

It's Triad Craft Beer Week! So, raise a glass and let's toast to the state's $2-billion dollar industry and the 12-thousand jobs it has brought to our area.

There are more than 300 breweries in North Carolina and half of them will be in Greensboro this week for the 15th annual Summertime Brews Festival.

North Carolina's Largest Beer Festival is Saturday, July 20, 2019, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center. It features nearly 180 breweries and over 500 different beers, ciders, and ales to sample.

This one is strictly for people 21 and older.

For more information click here.