ARCHDALE, N.C. — Archdale Parks and Recreation is partnering with the Randolph County Sheriff's Office and the Archdale Police Department to offer a free holiday self-defense class. It's all about making sure you know how to protect yourself over the holiday season. A vital aspect of self-defense is being aware of your surroundings, assessing the situation, and choosing a plan of action.

"Everyone has the right to be safe and the right to protect themselves," said Sergeant Jim Sparks of the Randolph County Sheriff's Office.

When it comes to being on the alert, self-defense experts say, you should avoid wearing headphones.Experts also suggest keeping a pen or a key chain on you. If you're ever attacked, it can quickly be used as a weapon against your attacker. If you plan on going holiday shopping, you might also want to consider parking in well-lit areas at the shopping center. When leaving a store late at night, experts say, you might want to ask a manager to walk with you to your car.

The free informational session will be held on Thursday at 6:15 p.m. in the Recreation Center at Creekside Park located at 214 Park Dr. in Archdale. There is no cost of admission and everyone is welcome.

Here are a few holiday self-defense tips: