GREENSBORO, N.C. — All aboard the Read 2 Succeed Train!

This week, the Good Morning Show team took a journey just down the road to Alderman Elementary School.

The Bears were enthusiastic, attentive and pumped up about reading!

A few exceptional readers got to sing their reading skills with karaoke fun, and others got to put on their own Alderman Elementary School newscast!

RELATED: Read 2 Succeed: Franklinville Elementary

RELATED: Read 2 Succeed: Peck Elementary School Students Love To Read

RELATED: "We love to read!" Allen Jay Elementary Students Ready To Read 2 Succeed!

RELATED: Read 2 Succeed Heads To Reedy Fork Elementary School