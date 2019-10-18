HIGH POINT, N.C. — WFMY News 2's Good Morning Show team let their imaginations soar on another Read 2 Succeed adventure this week.

This time Eric, Meghann and Tracey landed in High Point to visit with the students at Allen Jay Elementary School.

The students couldn't wait to show off how much they love to read! And with the help from the Greensboro Grasshoppers' mascot Guilford, games about reading and popular songs about horses, the school had so much fun!

Make sure you watch all the fun in the video included in this story.

Since the program's inception in 2012, The Good Morning Show team has inspired tens of thousands of students to read throughout the Triad area.