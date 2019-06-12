GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Good Morning Show team searches the Triad, far and wide, for excellent readers. It didn't have to look past Archdale Elementary School to find a group of excited students who love showing off their reading skills!

The students practiced reading while singing...with a little karaoke. Then, they put their knowledge to the test in explaining why different career professionals need to know how to read to do their jobs. Finally, they got to put on their own Archdale Elementary School newscast!

These students promised to continue reading every night before bed and during the Christmas and holiday break. Keep up the good work, students!

