GREENSBORO, N.C. — Who's ready to read...to...succeed?

The Good Morning Show team took its Read 2 Succeed program just down the road to Brightwood Elementary School this week, and to say it was a blast is an understatement!

The students showed an incomparable energy and love of learning. Thanks to their talented music teacher's piano and drum accompaniment, the students also demonstrated their awesome singing skills.

They promised to read at least 30 minutes per night before bed and find good books to read over the holidays.

