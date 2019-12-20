HIGH POINT, N.C. — Who's ready to read...to...succeed?
The Good Morning Show team took its Read 2 Succeed program to High Point this week and met an awesome group of readers!
They learned all the ways reading can be fun -- including by singing karaoke with their favorite teachers!
Then, three top readers hosted their own Fairview Elementary School newscast.
The students promised to keep reading over the Christmas break!
RELATED: Read 2 Succeed: Southwest Elementary School
RELATED: Read 2 Succeed: Archdale Elementary School
RELATED: Read 2 Succeed: Brightwood Elementary School
RELATED: Read 2 Succeed: Alderman Elementary School