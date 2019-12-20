HIGH POINT, N.C. — Who's ready to read...to...succeed?

The Good Morning Show team took its Read 2 Succeed program to High Point this week and met an awesome group of readers!

They learned all the ways reading can be fun -- including by singing karaoke with their favorite teachers!

Then, three top readers hosted their own Fairview Elementary School newscast.

The students promised to keep reading over the Christmas break!

