FRANKLINVILLE, N.C. — The Good Morning Show train chugged to Randolph County this week to find another group of energetic, excellent readers.

The GMS team found those students in the Franklinville Elementary Cardinals. The students tried their skills at being news anchors, answered questions about why their role models need to read and sang the lyrics to their favorite karaoke songs.

At the end of the assembly, they promised their principal, Ms. Sharon, they would read one million minutes this year!