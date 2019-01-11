GREENSBORO, N.C. — There's nothing like hearing students chanting, "Read to Succeed, Read to Succeed," every week during the Good Morning Show's Read 2 Succeed program.

The team loves it, but more importantly, the students really get into it!

Along the way, the students pick up some awesome lessons about reading and why it's so important.

This week, Eric, Ed, Meghann, and Tracey took WFMY's Read 2 Succeed program to Peck Elementary School in Greensboro.

Read 2 Succeed: Peck Elementary

Make sure you watch the video included in this web story to see the highlights from Thursday's visit at Peck Elementary School.

Next week, The Good Morning Show takes it Read 2 Succeed program to Franklinville Elementary! We can't wait to see you!